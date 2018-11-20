Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour will feature Beatles' 'Rubber Soul,' 'Revolver' on Dec. 3

The Beatles' legendary mid-'60s albums "Rubber Soul" and "Revolver" are the selection for the Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, in the Sportsmen's Tavern.

Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock DJ Anita West co-host each event of the monthly series, held on select Mondays.

Miers and West select a classic album from one the great forms of American music, spin portions of it on vinyl live in the club and open the floor to questions and discussion.

The evening is capped by a live performance from a hand-picked selection of Buffalo's finest musicians, who perform their own interpretations of selections from that month's album.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to arrive early, as entry is not guaranteed. There is no presale available. There is a $7 cover at the door.

On Dec. 3, a band consisting of Mark Porter, Jeramy Carroll, Rich Campagna, Joe Tosto, Brandon Delmont and Jeff Fisher will perform.

Come out for happy hour drinks, classic vinyl, an intelligent discussion and the finest local music, all at the club the annual Ameripolitan Awards recently decreed "the finest venue for Americana music in the world."

Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3.

Where: Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St.

With: Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers and 97 Rock DJ Anita West.

Featuring: The Beatles' "Rubber Soul" and "Revolver."

What: Listen to songs, join a discussion and then hear a live band performance by Mark Porter, Jeramy Carroll, Rich Campagna, Joe Tosto, Brandon Delmont and Jeff Fisher.

Cost: $7 at the door.