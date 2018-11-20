Green Friday, Small Business Saturday and Santa in Hamburg this week

Village of Hamburg merchants are gearing up for Green Friday and Small Business Saturday this week, in a push for customers to support local shops and restaurants.

The Village Business Advisory Committee has commissioned a trolley to take shoppers throughout the village for free from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be multiple stops throughout the village.

Also Saturday, Hamburg's annual Santa Claus parade starts at 11 a.m. at Center and Union Streets. The parade will proceed up Center Street, turn left on Main Street, take a left on Buffalo Street to the viewing area near Carte Blanche, and end in the Village Square plaza.