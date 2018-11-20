Share this article

Four people added to board advising Bishop Malone on allegations

Four new members have been added to the Buffalo Diocesan Review Board appointed to advise Bishop Richard J. Malone in his assessment of allegations of sexual abuse against children and vulnerable adults by clergy in the diocese.

The Diocese of Buffalo Tuesday released a statement about the members, who join seven people previously appointed.

Lee Coppola, former dean of St. Bonaventure University's journalism school, is one appointee. Coppola was a newspaper reporter, investigative TV news reporter and assistant U.S. Attorney.

Other new members include Dr. John F. Coyne, an ordained Catholic priest who changed his vocation to become a pediatrician; Salvatore R. Martoche, senior counsel with Hodgson Russ law firm and former U.S. Attorney; and Sister Mary McCarrick, retired director of Catholic Charities and a licensed clinical social worker.

