Five Star Bank finances revitalization of knitting mill
Five Star Bank is providing financing for a project in Perry that will convert a long-vacant manufacturing plant into the Knitting Mill Apartments, a 48-unit affordable housing development.
Warsaw-based Five Star is providing $9 million in construction loan financing and $11 million in low income housing tax credit equity to revitalize the former Perry Knitting Mill in Wyoming County. DePaul Properties, the developer, expects to finish the project in August 2019.
Story topics: banking/ Five Star Bank/ Local Business/ Local News
