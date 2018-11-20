Fashion Outlets has six new stores, just in time for the holidays

Six new stores have opened at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls just in time for the holidays. Four of them are long-term tenants, two of them are temporary seasonal retailers.

The long-term tenants are Regatta Great Outdoors, Boba Stop, Boost Mobile and Eyebrow Bar. The seasonal retailers are Hickory Farms and Go! Calendars Go! Games.

United Kingdom-based Regatta Great Outdoors sells outdoor and leisure clothing such as waterproof jackets, fleeces, walking boots and tents. It occupies a 3,100-square-foot space near H&M and replaces Helly Hansen, which closed all of its outlet stores.

Wireless carrier Boost Mobile, which sells cellphone services and accessories, has a new location near the food court. It replaces the As Seen on TV store, which has closed.

Boba Stop, a bubble tea shop, has a kiosk near the Vera Bradley store. It serves bubble tea, smoothies and milk tea beverages.

Eyebrow Bar, a salon service shop, offers eyebrow threading, body waxing and eyelash extensions. It's located near American Eagle.

And, of course, it wouldn't be the holiday shopping season without Hickory Farms' specialty foods and Go! Calendar Go! Games' calendars, board games, toys and gifts.