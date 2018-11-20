Emily Scheck halts donations, thanks contributors

Canisius College sophomore Emily Scheck said she has stopped accepting donations to her GoFundMe page.

Scheck had received $100,515 as of Monday, following reports in OutSports and The Buffalo News of her family's estrangement after discovering she was a lesbian.

"The positive outreach has been unbelievable," Scheck said in a statement thanking contributors. "I never expected this amount of support. I have chosen to stop accepting online donations because what has been given is more than anyone could have expected."

Scheck said she would continue to run cross-country at Canisius while pursuing her business degree.

"I now know that family is not always something you have, but something you find," she said.