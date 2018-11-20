Emily Scheck halts donations, thanks contributors
Canisius College sophomore Emily Scheck said she has stopped accepting donations to her GoFundMe page.
Scheck had received $100,515 as of Monday, following reports in OutSports and The Buffalo News of her family's estrangement after discovering she was a lesbian.
"The positive outreach has been unbelievable," Scheck said in a statement thanking contributors. "I never expected this amount of support. I have chosen to stop accepting online donations because what has been given is more than anyone could have expected."
Scheck said she would continue to run cross-country at Canisius while pursuing her business degree.
"I now know that family is not always something you have, but something you find," she said.
Disowned for being gay, Canisius athlete Emily Scheck will keep running
