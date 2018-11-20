Share this article

print logo
Canisius cross-country runner Emily Scheck. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Emily Scheck halts donations, thanks contributors

| Published | Updated

Canisius College sophomore Emily Scheck said she has stopped accepting donations to her GoFundMe page.

Scheck had received $100,515 as of Monday, following reports in OutSports and The Buffalo News of her family's estrangement after discovering she was a lesbian.

"The positive outreach has been unbelievable," Scheck said in a statement thanking contributors. "I never expected this amount of support. I have chosen to stop accepting online donations because what has been given is more than anyone could have expected."

Scheck said she would continue to run cross-country at Canisius while pursuing her business degree.

"I now know that family is not always something you have, but something you find," she said.

Disowned for being gay, Canisius athlete Emily Scheck will keep running

Mark Sommer – Mark Sommer is an enterprise reporter and former arts editor at The Buffalo News. He writes about an array of subjects, including development, the waterfront, transportation and culture.
There are no comments - be the first to comment