DZIKOSKI, John V.

DZIKOSKI - John V. Age 54, of the Town of Wheatfield, John was born on December 6, 1963 and passed on November 17, 2018. He was the son of the late Victor and Mary (DiFrancesco) Dzikoski. He was the beloved husband of the late Pamela (Wood) Dzikoski. Loving father of Christopher (Stephanie) Ross and Sharon (Michael) Bugyi. Papa of Natalie, Izsak, Conner, Mason, Gavin and Aubree. Dear brother of Daniel (Michelle) Dzikoski, Laurie (Norman) Simon, and Joann (Melvin) Meyers. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and loved ones. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda, on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 AM. If so desired, memorials may be made to the North Tonawanda Youth Wrestling Club, 405 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com