Canalside ice rink opens Friday with addition of ice bumper cars

When the Ice at Canalside opens for the season Friday morning, downtown frolicking in the winter weather will come with a new activity – ice bumper cars.

The waterfront attraction, which also offers ice skating, curling and ice bicycles, will open at 10 a.m., organizers announced Tuesday.

The Canalside Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting will be held Nov. 30, with the attraction opening at 3 p.m., activities beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the tree lighting scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Hours of operation this season will be from 3 to 7 p.m.Wednesdays and Thursdays; 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Hours may change during school breaks, on holidays and during inclement weather.

For more information, visit canalsidebuffalo.com.