Buffalo's boast-worthy chicken sandwiches

As Chick-fil-A brings its chicken breast sandwiches to town, here's a reminder that Buffalo already does remarkable chicken sandwiches.

To be sure, these are more involved – and expensive – than the fast-food versions. But you get what you pay for with these dishes. So if you’re looking for a treat, here’s some posh ways to play chicken:

Buffalo chicken sandwich, from Hoak's

4100 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, 627-4570

Take a chicken breast and pound it out until it’s twice as big as a burger bun. Then bread it, fry it, and toss it in Hoak’s wing sauce, and you’ve got a 30-year tradition that comes with choice of fries, cole slaw or potato salad ($11).

Nashville Erba Verde sandwich, from Dapper Goose

491 Amherst St., 551-0716

This brunch-only offering starts with an Erba Verde Farm chicken thigh. It’s battered and doused in fiery-sweet sauce, topped with housemade bread-and-butter pickles, and served with hash browns that you should stuff inside the bun, too. ($15)

Korean hot chicken sandwich, by Lloyd Taco Factory

1503 Hertel Ave., 863-9781; and 5933 Main St., Williamsville

Eschewing breast for the more flavorful thigh, Lloyd fries the poultry twice, as Korean fried chicken requires, for a crispy finish, then applies hot sauce made with gochujang, fermented chile paste, and cooling slaw and cucumbers. ($9.59)

Nashville hot chicken sandwich, by Toutant

437 Ellicott St., 342-2901

Chicken thighs are prepared in a brine based on pickle juice, then battered and fried before being dipped in a sauce carefully calibrated between pleasure and pain. It’s $14 but you can add a fried egg for $2.

