Phil Housley keeps Sabres on task as they push into top five of NHL standings

The Buffalo Sabres may be living in the high-rent district of the NHL standings, but coach Phil Housley isn't going to let them fall off task.

The giddiness is building through the fan base after Monday's 5-4 overtime thriller in Pittsburgh that gave the Sabres their first six-game winning streak since 2010. They can get to seven for the first time since 2006 when the Philadelphia Flyers come to KeyBank Center for a nationally televised game Wednesday night.

"We're excited where we're at, obviously, and the vibe around town, they (the fans) are showing their appreciation of the work," Housley said Tuesday after his team met and had an optional skate in the arena. "But we've got to come to work tomorrow. This is going to be a desperate team we're playing. We don't have to change anything. We've just got to play our game, control what we can control.

"We have to have better starts, and that's about preparation and your daily routine. We don't want to get behind the 8-ball. It's always good to know you can come back, but I just feel that if we can execute right away, establish our game, we'll be much better for it."

The Sabres (13-6-2) are proving to be the NHL's comeback kids, wiping out multigoal deficits in the last two games to post victories and already winning five times when trailing after two periods — equaling their number from all of last season.

"It's been fun," winger Jason Pominville said. "I'll tell you what, it's been wild how we're finding ways to win. We didn't have many leads, but we battled back to have them at the right time. Different guys stepped up, our goalies played great, and the resiliency we've shown is pretty crazy."

"We never changed the way that we played, and that's one thing that's been really good this whole season," added winger Kyle Okposo. "The times we have changed, we've addressed it. Now we've gotten to a point where we know we can be successful if we do the right things the way that we want, so we just don't change."

The Sabres are fourth overall at 28 points, just three points behind NHL leader Nashville and two behind Atlantic Division-leading Toronto.

"You never want to get too far ahead of yourself, but I credit the guys and our coaching staff for putting in the work and preparing our players, trying to give them every detail heading into a game," Housley said. "Our guys are just doing the work, and obviously we're seeing some of the rewards of that and where we are, but we can't get complacent.

"As a coach, you're always trying to get better, always trying for perfection. Obviously, you're not going to be perfect, but we want to keep pushing the envelope and try to get better each and every day."