Buffalo offers free Black Friday parking in shopping districts

The city of Buffalo is making free parking available on Black Friday on all street-metered spaces in the city's shopping districts.

And as the city gets ready this week for the Broadway hit "Hamilton," the Sabres two-game homestand, Black Friday and the 25th anniversary of the World's Largest Disco, Mayor Byron W. Brown reminded residents and visitors that downtown parking is free on weeknights after 5 p.m. and all day on weekends.

Garbage and recycling collections will continue on schedule and will not be affected by Thanksgiving Day.

The city and WNY Coalition for the Homeless also issued a Code Blue 32, in which Harbor House, 241 Genesee St., will serve as a warming shelter from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.