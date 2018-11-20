BOBSEIN, Arline L.

BOBSEIN - Arline L. November 15, 2018, age 93, of Canandaigua formerly of Venice Gardens, FL and Gowanda, NY. Daughter of the late Harold and Lillian Barrett. Wife of the late Robert "Bud" Bobsein; mother of Jack (Jayne) Bobsein of Canandaigua, Cheryll (late Donald) Frink of Oakdale, PA, Rex (Nancy) Bobsein of Skiatook, OK, Barrett (Vicki) Bobsein of Sellersville, PA, Louis (Mary) Bobsein of North Tonawanda, Bruce (Annette) Bobsein of Lockport and Mari (Chris) Burand of Pueblo, CO; 18 grandchildren,19 great- grandchildren also survive. Besides her parents, husband and son in-law, Arline was preceded in death by a brother Jack and his wife Marilyn Barrett. A Celebration of Arline's life with burial will take place in April of 2019. SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, NY 14070, will announce date and time. The family is grateful to the many people who cared for Arline ... Ewing CCC, Thank you. If desired, memorials may be made to the Association of FF Thompson/MM Ewing CCC c/o the funeral home.