[BN] Blitz newsletter: Josh Allen 'could care less' about Jalen Ramsey's comments

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey talked smack about almost every quarterback in the league during an offseason interview with GQ. One of his targets was Bills draft pick Josh Allen, whom Ramsey called "trash," adding that he couldn't wait to face the rookie.
Allen was asked about the comments Monday ahead of this week's meeting with Ramsey's Jaguars.
"Honestly, I don’t even remember what he said, but I could care less," Allen said. "It’s more what my teammates feel about me and how I’m progressing right now and just trying to continue to learn the game of football, enjoy this, and live it with my teammates."
Taken literally, Allen saying he "could care less" would imply that he does care about the comments, but we know what he meant. Here's what Ramsey said about Allen in the interview:
"I think [Buffalo Bills draft pick Josh] Allen is trash. I don't care what nobody say. He's trash. And it's gonna show too. That's a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. ... He never beat a big school. If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It's like: Yo, if you're this good, why couldn't you do better? He fits that mold, he's a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don't see it, personally."
Allen on track to start: By the way, it looks like Ramsey will get his wish. Allen practiced fully Monday and looks ready to go, though coach Sean McDermott wouldn't officially name him this week's starter just yet.
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is "always very grateful" for time with Bills: Oh yeah, Doug Marrone comes to Buffalo this week. You remember him. He said some nice things about Bills fans this week, but why wouldn't he be grateful for getting $4 million to opt out of his contract?
Vontae Davis appears in new FanDuel ad: Speaking of people who quit on the Bills ... Vontae Davis is apparently getting paid money from FanDuel, the daily fantasy and sports gambling site, to remind fans that they, too can quit on their (fantasy) team every week and draft a new one just a few days later.
Kelvin Benjamin trying to salvage something in last 6 games: Benjamin will be a free agent this offseason, and he knows he hasn't done himself any favors with his performance this year. “I have the mentality to just keep pushing,” Benjamin said Monday. “Once you hit rock bottom it’s only up from there, right?”
Voice of the Fan: A breakdown of what one fan calls the "Bipolar Bills."
•••
Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.
Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.
Share this article