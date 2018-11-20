[BN] Blitz newsletter: Josh Allen 'could care less' about Jalen Ramsey's comments

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey talked smack about almost every quarterback in the league during an offseason interview with GQ. One of his targets was Bills draft pick Josh Allen, whom Ramsey called "trash," adding that he couldn't wait to face the rookie.

Allen was asked about the comments Monday ahead of this week's meeting with Ramsey's Jaguars.

"Honestly, I don’t even remember what he said, but I could care less," Allen said. "It’s more what my teammates feel about me and how I’m progressing right now and just trying to continue to learn the game of football, enjoy this, and live it with my teammates."

Taken literally, Allen saying he "could care less" would imply that he does care about the comments, but we know what he meant. Here's what Ramsey said about Allen in the interview: