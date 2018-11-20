BIASILLO, Rose (Velletri)

BIASILLO - Rose (nee Velletri)

November 19, 2018, Beloved wife of the late Vincent C. Biasillo; dear mother of Dominic (Margaret) Biasillo; dearest grandmother of Christina (Trey) Theobald and Alexandria (Patrick) Fetzer; sister of the late Connie (late Fred) Mazzeo; aunt of Kathryn (Jerome) Chesley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo, NY 14206, Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at 11:00 AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home.