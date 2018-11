BESSTAK, Ruth J. (Zuber)

BESSTAK - Ruth J. (nee Zuber)

November 18, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Edwin C. Besstak; loving mother of Paul (Oksana), Thomas (late Beth) Besstak, Mary (Richard) Klein, Diane (Paul) Macko, Joan (Steve) Adams and Janet (Charlie) Meyer; cherished grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of seven; dear sister of Carol (Louis) Spitzer; and sister-in-law of Ellen Canfield. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday morning at 9:30 in Ss Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 130 S. Elmwood Ave., #620, Buffalo, NY 14202.