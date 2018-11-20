Beer notes: 12 Gates' Philosofest III, new release from East Aurora Brewery

12 Gates Brewing nears Philosofest

12 Gates Brewing Company (80 Earhart Drive, East Amherst) will host its third annual Philosofest at 2 p.m. Nov. 21. The free event will begin with a bottle release of Dissolution oak-aged Baltic porter (9.6 percent ABV). Only 100 22-ounce bottles of the beer will be available (first come, first serve; $12 each).

Live music is by MJ & The Way (Mike and Mandy music trio) from 4 to 7 p.m, and by 45 RPM British Invasion band from 8 to 11 p.m. Call 906-6600.

NYBP lights its very tall tree

New York Beer Project (6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport) will hold a Tree Lighting Ceremony from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 25. Enjoy carolers singing throughout the brewery, and watch as NYBP’s 26-foot-tall Christmas tree sparkles with more than 6,500 sparkling lights.

For the celebration, the brewery will also release its newest seasonal beer, Hibeernation. The 7 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) winter warmer is flavored with cinnamon, ginger and orange peel, yielding an overall flavor profile reminiscent of warm baked bread and gingerbread cookies. Call 743-6927.

Thin Man unveils details for Thanksgiving Eve

Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.) will hold its Thanksgiving Eve party from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 21. Music is by jam-rock quintet Ponder from 7 to 10 p.m., and by indie band PA Line from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Bottles of Thin Man's bourbon barrel-aged Forever Cordial will be available at 11 a.m. Nov. 23. The 14.2 percent ABV beer will be available in 500 mL bottles for $20 (limits to be announced).

Thin Man will also have bottles of its Double Barrel-Aged Ookla the Mok (9.6 percent ABV Baltic porter) for $15, special gold foil Ookla the Mok Teku glasses for $20, and a combo of Ookla the Mok bottle + Teku for $30. Call 923-4100.

East Aurora Brewery plans new release

East Aurora Brewery (667 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora) will release its Golden Corn Cream Ale in cans and bottles in mid-December. The 5.5 percent ABV beer is currently available on draft at the brewery’s taproom.

It is brewed using Seneca Red Stalker corn, an heirloom variety from Janiga Farm and features a distinct corn and sweet, fruity note, along with a crisp and delicious mouthfeel. Stay tuned for details on the can and bottle release.

The brewery also has its South Town Pumpkin Cream Ale (5.5 percent ABV, brewed with specially grown pumpkins from Janiga Farm) and Loganberry Hard Cider (5.5 percent ABV, made with 100 percent New York State-grown apples) on tap. Loganberry cider is alo available in four packs of 16-ounce cans at East Aurora Brewery and the Farmers and Artisans Market (4557 Main St.). Call (646) 872-8199.

Resurgence to offer Tom & Jerrys

Resurgence Brewing Company (1250 Niagara St.) has released the latest in its Research and Development series of IPAs (India pale ales). R&D #15 is a New England-style IPA (5.6 percent ABV) featuring notes of strawberry, melon, mango and peach.

Resurgence also will serve Tom & Jerry cocktails beginning the week after Thanksgiving. The classic cocktail featuring hot water, milk, egg batter and spirits will be kicked up a notch with the inclusion of Resurgence’s Sponge Candy Stout.

Resurgence now allows customers to pre-order its beer before their release; details may be found here. Pre-orders for CitMo 2.0 (6.5 percent ABV, experimental IPA) and the limited-edition PB Porter/Sponge Candy Stout Swirl (5.5 percent ABV, featuring flavors of peanut butter, toffee and chocolate) are available in four packs of 16-ounce cans ($11.50 each). The cans will be available for pickup Dec. 7. Call 381-9868.

Pearl Street offers anniversary beer

Pearl Street Grill & Brewery (76 Pearl St.) has released its newest beer, Captain Jack. The 8.2 percent ABV imperial lager was brewed for Pearl Street’s 21st anniversary, and features a clean lager yeast strain and Citra hops. The brewery has also released customer favorite Lord Stanley Scotch Ale, a malt-forward, copper-colored beer (6.8 percent ABV). Call 856-2337.