BARNHARDT, Clair R.

BARNHARDT - Clair R. Of West Falls, entered into rest on November 19, 2018. Beloved husband of Vicki (nee Grinnell) Barnhardt; devoted father of Kathi (Pat) Lally, Jessica (Scott) Close, John Barnhardt and Sarah Barnhardt; cherished grandfather of Austin, Caleb, Joshua and Jacob; loving son of the late Louis Barnhardt and Ellen Harrington; dear brother of Mary Ellen Finch. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.) on Wednesday from 4-6 PM for a gathering in Clair's memory. A funeral service will immediately follow. Clair was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.