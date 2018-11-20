5 tips for Black Friday shoppers

The state Attorney General's Office issued Tuesday the following tips to help consumers protect themselves on Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Beware of misleading bargains: The “sale” price may have been marked up before it was marked down.

Compare warranties: Read the terms. They could significantly affect that cost of an item over the long run.

Know the layaway plan: By law, merchants must describe in detail the merchandise to be purchased on layaway, the cost of the items including all charges, the plan's duration, the payment schedule and other terms.

Beware of restricted gift cards: It is illegal to deduct fees for non-use of a card within 25 months of purchase or to have it expire in less than five years.

Do not be tricked by confusingly similar website and domain names: Scammers use variants of a known company’s address to lure users to fake sites.