After 34 convictions, drug treatment ordered for Lockport man

Chad S. Bower, 45, was convicted of a crime for the 34th time Monday. He pleaded guilty to stealing his ex-wife's car on July 16 in North Tonawanda.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III placed Bower, of North Adam Street, Lockport, into the judicial diversion program for court-supervised drug treatment. Bower has two years to break his addiction. Bower uses alcohol, opiates and cocaine, attorneys in the case said.

Bower last tried drug rehab in 1999. If he becomes clean and sober, Monday's third-degree grand larceny conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor with a nonjail sentence. If he fails, he faces a prison term of up to seven years. He previously served two state prison sentences.