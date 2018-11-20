'Bitter cold' to arrive behind Arctic front today; record cold Thanksgiving possible

A series of Arctic frontal boundaries will cross Western New York today, the National Weather Service said. Then, some of Buffalo's coldest air since February will arrive behind it.

A winter weather advisory remains posted mainly south of Buffalo.

The advisory for northern Erie County and Genesee County that was originally set to expire at 10 a.m. was lifted by the weather service just before 8 a.m. as the band of lake-effect snow began its expected trek to the south.

It continues through 1 p.m. for southern Erie County and Wyoming County. In Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, it extends until 4 p.m.

Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

"While the snow could be heavy at times with the frontal passages and due to some lake enhancement, the good news is that we are not expecting crippling snowfall amounts, and the upcoming bitter cold will be short-lived," the weather service said.

Nevertheless, the snow was expected to cause some travel headaches for many making this morning's commute.

"There will also be wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph to contend with, and this will result in blowing snow with GREATLY reduced visibility," the weather service said in its morning discussion.

Forecasters said the heaviest snow isn't expected to persist for more than a few hours in any single location, but could fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Highs today will be in the low 30s and will be reached by late morning to noontime.

Starting in the early afternoon, temperatures will plummet down into the 20s and then into the teens by late evening, forecasts show.

Wind gusts as high as 40 mph could make it feel like it's in the single digits, the weather service said.

Behind that, frigid Arctic air is forecast to persist through Thanksgiving Day.

Overnight lows in the low teens are forecast tonight with northerly winds.

Daytime highs Thanksgiving Day are forecast in the low 20s, which would make it Buffalo's chilliest Thanksgiving since 2000.

Forecasters said there's a slight chance for some snow showers in the morning, otherwise sunshine is expected.

Temperatures are forecast to dip back down to the teens overnight Thursday before recovering into the upper 30s on Friday under sunny skies, the weather service said.