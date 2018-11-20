3 can't-miss shows: PastMasters, Sam Cooper, Death From Above 1979

PastMasters, 7 p.m. Nov. 24 at Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $8.

PastMasters, Buffalo's premiere Beatles tribute act, will return to the stage for a holiday installment of its Fab Four review.

Since 2016, the seasoned crew of local musicians have been delivering faithful renditions of the deep catalog of rock music's most influential and popular act all around the Buffalo area.

Fans of "The White Album" may get a couple of extra tracks performed at PastMasters' latest Mohawk gig if they are the lucky this weekend. A sprawling, 50-year anniversary reissue of the band's eponymous 1968 double album was just released so the timing sure works out for those hoping to hear takes of classics like "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," "Happiness is a Warm Gun" and "Back in the U.S.S.R."

Advance tickets (cash only) can be purchased at the Elmwood Village's newest resident Revolver Records, as well as its original Hertel Avenue location.

Sam Cooper, 7 p.m. Nov. 25 in 9th Ward @ Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $10.

Psych-infused acoustic rocker Sam Cooper will be setting up shop in Babeville's cozy basement venue.

The musician had previously spent a number of weeks in town recording his latest record "Careless Love" at GCR Audio. Mike Gantzer, guitar player from Buffalo's jam kings Aqueous, handled production duties while other members of the band laid-down additional tracks on the album.

Expect Cooper to share songs from the new release, which will officially drop on Jan. 31, before heading to New York City for a proper release party at Tribeca's Church Street School for Music and Art in early December. His father, Edward, will open the show.

<a href="http://sam-cooper.bandcamp.com/album/careless-love">Careless Love by Sam Cooper</a>

Death From Above 1979, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Rapids Theatre (1711 Main St., Niagara Falls), $25.

Dance-punk duo Death From Above 1979 will cap off an always exhausting Thanksgiving weekend with a welcome performance in downtown Niagara Falls.

The vicious Toronto pair continues to tour for its latest release, the thunderous "Outrage! Is Now," which was shared in September of 2017.

Patient fans of DFA will finally be rewarded with the band's pit stop at the Rapids Theatre. Previously included on the summer 2016 installment of Keruffle, the live-wire group had scratch all of its summer dates, including its scheduled Canalside gig, after tour mates and fellow Kerfuffle act AWOLNATION pulled out to join the Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill super group Prophets of Rage on tour.