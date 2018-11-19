Woman sleeping in car charged with three drug felonies

A Niagara Falls woman found sleeping behind the wheel of a car outside a Pine Avenue convenience store early Monday morning faces several drug charges, including three felonies, according to a police report.

Kashmere N. Kent, 28, of Ontario Avenue, was arrested at about 2:45 a.m. by Niagara Falls police outside the 7-Eleven at 1504 Pine Ave.

Kent had cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and Suboxone in her possession, according to the police report. There were also two digital scales inside the car.

She was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana, according to the report.