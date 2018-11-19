UB's Estevez wins his weight class in Army meet

Jason Estevez won the championship at 149 pounds to highlight the University at Buffalo wrestling team's appearance on Sunday in the Black Knights Invitational meet at West Point. The UB team finished fifth with 54 points.

Estevez defeated two top seeds along the way, defeating third seed Brock Port of Lock Haven, 2-1, followed by a 12-8 decision over Jon Ross, also of Lock Haven. In the title match, Estevez earned a 5-3 decision over Riley Jacobs of Columbia.

UB heavyweight Jake Gunning made it to the finals in his weight class but forfeited the final match for precautionary reasons. Kyle Atkins took third place at 125 pounds and Brett Perry was fifth at 197.