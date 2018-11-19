UB men's basketball moves up to No. 22 in Associated Press rankings

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team has moved up to No. 22 in the latest Associated Press rankings released Monday.

UB made the rankings last week for the first time in school history and was slotted at No. 25.

The Bulls are the highest ranked Mid-American Conference team since Ball State was ranked for four weeks during December 2001. Ball State's highest spot was No. 15.

Since the initial ranking, the Bulls (3-0) won on the road at Southern Illinois, 62-53, last Monday.

UB received 240 points, an increase from last week's total of 154 points.

Oregon is No. 21 with 325 points. Ohio State is directly behind UB with 222 points.

Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal -- who helped fuel UB's appearance in the rankings last week -- kept the Bulls at No. 7. Mark Berman, of the Roanoke Times, again had UB at No. 12. Cecil Hurt, of the Tuscaloosa News, has UB at No. 16. The other voters who had UB on their ballots had the Bulls ranked No. 18 or lower.

The Bulls made their debut in the coaches poll, checking in at No. 25. UB was among those receiving votes in the preseason poll and would have been No. 37. This is the first poll of the regular season. UB has 80 points, two behind No. 24 Nebraska. Wisconsin is the first team out with 66 points.

UB's next game – and first home game as a ranked team – is Wednesday against Dartmouth at Alumni Arena.

Here is the complete Associated Press poll

Here is the complete coaches poll