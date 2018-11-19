Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 19, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to President James Abram Garfield, born on this date in 1831, “The truth will set you free, but first it will make you miserable.”

• • •

MELTING POT – Greeting travelers at Buffalo Niagara International Airport for the next two weeks is the International Institute of Buffalo’s Centennial Exhibit. The four-panel display follows the work of the Institute and highlights the role of immigrants in the community, from the Italians, Polish and Hungarians in the early 20th century to the recent arrivals from Asia and Africa.

• • •

HELPING HANDS – Wrapping up its Season of Sharing Drive this week is Mount St. Mary Academy’s service group, Z Club. Students are collecting food, clothes and recyclables.

Non-perishable food items that will provide Thanksgiving meals are being collected through Tuesday to fill the shelves at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, St. Francis Parish, St. John’s Food Pantry and Buffalo City Mission. Donations also can be brought to the main office of the school at 3756 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda.

In addition, students are collecting deposit bottles to purchase more food items. Bottles can be placed in designated bins in the school. Winter coats, hats and gloves also are being collected to donate to Colvin Cleaners’ Coats 4 Kids program.

• • •

BREAK TIME – The Memory Lane respite program at First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, will offer a break Tuesday for those caring for a family member with a memory impairment at home.

Trained volunteers will provide supervised fun activities from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the memory impaired, along with crafts, music, singing and a hot meal, all at no charge. For info and a guest registration, call the church office at 692-1319 or email church@firstprestona.org.

• • •

MULTI-TALENTED – Entertainer Nels Ross, who employs comedy, juggling and stunts to encourage self-confidence in his audiences, is featured in Family Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. The program is free.

An optional pizza supper is available at 5:30 p.m. for a small donation. Reservations are required. Call 434-7433.

• • •

TAMING THE WATERS – Historian Richard Szczepaniec will present a free program, “Wheels of Power: The Men and Machines that Harnessed the Niagara River, from Father Hennepin to Robert Moses,” at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society’s museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda.

• • •

