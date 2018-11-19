RECHIN, Patricia Catherine

RECHIN - Patricia Catherine November 18, 2018, age 86, of Derby, NY. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Rechin; dear mother of Richard (LouAnn) Rechin, Deborah (Gary) Yates, Karen (Mike) Rechin and Donna (Doug) Schaefer. Mom devoted her entire life to her family, nothing was more important to her than Ron, her four children and their spouses, twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and twelve nieces and nephews. Growing up as an only child made her so appreciative and proud of the large family she and Ron created. Most people knew that her first job was as a gift wrapper for J & Adams and later she and her sister-in-law ran their own nursery school. She loved the snow, playing on her IPad and listening to Frank Sinatra and Elvis. Her best friend was Dorothy Clark and she had a huge sweet tooth. What many did not know was the enormous heart she had, she loved her family and friends and was the best person to talk to during tough times. She was positive, honest, funny and kind. She will be greatly missed always. Mom, please give dad a big hug from us and know that we love you and look forward to the day we are all together again. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM for a memorial visitation at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, 8434 North Main Street, Angola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at St. John Paul II Parish, Lakeview at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church.