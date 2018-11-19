NEFF, Shirley A.

NEFF - Shirley A. Of Alden, NY November 17, 2018 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Paul Neff; dear mother of Donald (Lori Nanowisky) Neff, Marty (Rose) Neff and Paulette (Lou) Roy; grandmother of Kevin (Erin), Mark (Melissa), Jill (Mike), Scott (Katie), Amber (Adam), Jason (Michelle), Kimberly, Tracy (Rob), Richard (Stephanie) and Anthony (Olivia); also survived by twenty great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends; sister of the late Phyllis (late George) Walker and Grace (late Victor) Neff; predeceased by many other brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Wednesday at 11 am. Family will be present Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Brothers Of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com