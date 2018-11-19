Nardin Academy gets $1M donation, largest single gift in school history

A donor has given Nardin Academy a $1 million gift, the largest single donation in the school's history, Nardin announced Monday.

The school did not disclose the identify of the donor, who wished to remain anonymous, in a news release.

No restrictions were placed on the donation, which means the funds will be used for "board of trustee-approved strategic priorities, specifically capital enhancements and student scholarships," the school announced.

"Nardin is blessed to have people who believe deeply in our mission and vision for the future, and this gift is a tangible and significant investment in our school," President Marsha Joy Sullivan said in the release. "We have strategic goals to enhance our facilities so that our students are prepared for an ever-changing society and have additional resources to ensure that the Nardin experience is accessible for more families. With this gift, Nardin will do both."