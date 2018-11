MORRISON, Leroy W., Sr.

MORRISON - Leroy W., Sr. Entered into Rest November 16, 2018. Wake Services will be held Friday 11 AM followed by a 12 Noon Funeral at T.L. PICKENS MORTUARY SERVICE, 66 E. Utica St. Entombment in Serenity Mausoleum, Forestlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.tonylpickens.com