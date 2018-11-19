MONACO, Carol (Biscotti)

Deaths Death Notices
November 17 2018, in her 80th year, devoted wife of the late Anthony Monaco; dearest mother of Mark (Kathy) Monaco and Paul (Adrienne) Monaco; cherished grandma of Stephanie, Vincent, Nicholas; beloved Gigi of Donovan and Corrigan; dear sister of Jean (late Bill) Dugan and the late Ginny (late Joe) DeLappe; fond sister-in-law of Mary (late Mel) Burke, Phyllis Bucci, Grace (late John) Monaco, and Bea (Tom) Callen; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.Friends may call Tuesday 5-8 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 9:15 AM at St. Leo the Great R.C. Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, NY 14226. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences can be made at www.wattengel.com
