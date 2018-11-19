Man found guilty in attack on chocolate shop employee

A Buffalo man was found guilty by an Erie County jury Monday of several charges connected to a March 15 attack on a 60-year-old employee at a chocolate shop on Broadway, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

John Jaycox, 50, was found guilty of one count each of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree assault and first-degree attempted sexual abuse, prosecutors said.

Jaycox faces a maximum 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 18.