Man convicted of second-degree murder in fatal March shooting

A Buffalo man was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday in connection with a fatal March shooting on Buffalo's East Side, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Jonathen Malone Jr., 20, was convicted on the charge by State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns in the March 22 shooting death of 26-year-old Dimitris Morgan on East Delavan Avenue near Courtland Avenue, prosecutors said.

Malone faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 18.