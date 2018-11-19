MAGGIOLI, Lucy R. (Grandilli)

MAGGIOLI - Lucy R. (nee Grandilli)

Age 98 - November 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Reno R. Maggioli; loving mother of Mary Ellen (James) Boyle and Ronald (Michelle) Maggioli; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Jennifer) Boyle, Maureen Boyle, Christopher Maggioli and the late Maria Maggioli; great-grandmother of Gabriella and Molly Boyle; dear sister of Margaret Nadalin and the late Mary, Peter, Cecelia and Joseph; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, 911 Englewood Ave., Tuesday, November 20th from 4-8 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia Church (2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY 14150) on Wednesday, November 21st at 9 AM. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucy's memory to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy or Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com.