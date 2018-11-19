Lockport man, convicted of raping two girls, rejects plea offer regarding two others

Jordan R. Patterson, who was convicted in September of raping two teenage girls in Lockport, intends to go to trial again on sex charges involving two other girls, which deadlocked his first jury.

Patterson, 24, was found guilty Sept. 24 on 11 counts, but a mistrial was declared on 10 other counts involving the other two girls.

Monday in State Supreme Court, Patterson refused to admit to a felony count for each of those two girls.

"My client is adamant about the two," defense attorney Robert R. Fogg said.

The retrial is scheduled for Feb. 11.

Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco said he may drop one or two charges "of a secondary nature" before the trial.

Patterson faces up to 42 years in prison on the 11 counts for which he was convicted.