Lancaster High closed to students due to early morning power outage
Lancaster High School is closed to students Monday due to an early morning power outage.
Staff and teachers are still to report to school.
The outage that prompted the closing occurred prior to 7 a.m., according to the Lancaster High main office. Power was restored by 7.
On Sunday afternoon, thousands in Lancaster, Depew and Alden were without power for about two hours due to an outage that was caused by a squirrel.
