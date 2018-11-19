High School Extra: Lockport's Schneider signs with NCAA champion

Outside hitter Zach Schneider of Lockport's Section VI boys volleyball champions, made it official last week when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Long Beach State, the defending NCAA champion. The 49ers defeated UCLA in Los Angeles for the championship last May.

Schneider is the only one of the six Long Beach recruits from outside the state of California. He was th2018 Western New York Player of the Year.

"Zach is a solid all-around volleyball player," said Long Beach coach Alan Knipe. He is an equally good hitter from both the right and left side. He has a great arm and is a member of the Youth National Team."

Clarence's Kirk shooter stands out in Camp Perry shoot

Alexis Kirk, a member of the Clarence High rifle team, topped the New York contingent of shooters with two top 20 finishes at last Civilian Marksmanship Program match of the year at Camp Perry, Ohio, last weekend.

Kirk, a junior at Clarence was 15th among 42 open competitors in the USA Shooting match with a 584.1 score out of 600 and 15 of 35 in the junior three-position match with 562 out of 600. He is the current state champion for Clarence which opens its Section VI varsity matches against Alden on Dec. 6.