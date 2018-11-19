Here's what you can watch on Lifetime for the holidays

“It’s a Wonderful Lifetime,” Lifetime’s annual gift of holiday programming, returns with 23 movies - 14 new originals and nine “acquired” movies starting Nov. 21.

New films will be shown every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lifetime also has a treat for "One Tree Hill" fans with the new movie "The Christmas Contract" and special “ ‘Tis the Season: A 'One Tree Hill' Cast Reunion” both featuring former cast members.

Repeats of old and new Lifetime holiday movies are airing every Monday and Tuesday through Dec. 23 on sister network, Lifetime Movie Network (LMN), with more available on the Lifetime Movie Club digital streaming app.

Here are the new movies with their premiere dates. All repeat throughout the season.

8 p.m. Nov. 21: “My Christmas Inn." With Tia Mowry-Hardict, Rob Mayes, Jackee Harry. A San Francisco ad executive on the verge of a promotion inherits an inn in Alaska where she is enchanted by the small town’s festive holiday traditions.

8 p.m. Nov. 22: “The Christmas Contract.” With “One Tree Hill” alum Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles and Antwon Tanner. A woman brings her best friend’s brother home for the holidays to help deal with meeting her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend.

10 p.m. Nov. 22: “Tis the Season: A 'One Tree Hill' Cast Reunion.”

8 p.m. Nov. 23: “Poinsettias for Christmas.” With Bethany Joy Lenz, Marcus Rosner, Lauren London. A woman returns home to help save the family’s poinsettia farm and falls for a local botanist.

8 p.m. Nov. 24: “Every Day is Christmas.” With Toni Braxton, Gloria Reuben, Michael Jai White. A modern retelling of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol.”

8 p.m. Nov. 25: “Jingle Belle.” With Tatyana Ali, Cornelius Smith Jr., Loretta Devine. Former high school sweethearts are reunited to once again put together their hometown Christmas Eve pageant.

8 p.m. Nov. 30. “A Very Nutty Christmas.” With Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson, Marissa Winokur. A baker nursing a broken heart wakes up to a soldier in her living room who could be the Nutcracker Prince.

8 p.m. Dec. 1: “A Twist of Christmas.” With Vanessa Lachey, Brendon Zub. Two busy single parents who mix up their kids toys at a department store must get over their differences to salvage Christmas.

8 p.m. Dec. 2: “The Christmas Pact.” With Kyla Pratt, Jarod Joseph, Kadeem Hardison. Two friends try to keep their childhood Christmas pact alive.

8 p.m. Dec. 7: “Christmas Lost and Found.” With Tiya Sircar, Ed Ruttle, Diane Ladd. An event planner home for Christmas for the first time in years, gets a lesson in the holiday spirit from her grandmother.

8 p.m. Dec. 8: “Santa’s Boots.” With Megan Hilty, Noah Mills. A woman who falls for a surprisingly young department store Santa, has only a boot to use in searching for him after he disappears close to Christmas.

8 p.m. Dec. 9: “A Christmas in Tennessee.” With Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker. A single mom who runs a bakery joins in the fight against a charming real estate developer trying to buy their small mountain town for a corporate resort.

8 p.m. Dec. 14: “Christmas Around the Corner.” With Alexandra Breckenridge, Jamie Spilchuk. A visiting businesswoman helps a struggling bookstore only to learn its owner may have other plans.

8 p.m. Dec. 15: “Christmas Pen Pals.” With Sarah Drew, Niall Matter, Michael Gross. A dating app developer home for the holidays makes a deal with her dad to take part in an anonymous holiday pen pal program.

8 p.m. Dec. 16: “Hometown Christmas." With Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti, Melissa Gilbert. High school sweethearts reunite at the holidays and learn their parents share a mutual attraction.

Other movies

Here are the Lifetime premiere dates for the network’s acquired holiday movies (previously released films new to Lifetime). These also will repeat through the season.

10 p.m. Nov. 21: “A Christmas Arrangement”

10 p.m. Nov. 23: “Every Other Holiday”

10 p.m. Nov. 24: “Christmas Harmony”

10 p.m. Nov. 25: “Christmas Perfection”

10 p.m. Dec. 1: “Love for Christmas”

10 p.m. Dec. 2: “A Star for Christmas”

8 p.m. Dec. 21: “A Christmas Kiss”

8 p.m. Dec. 22: “A Golden Christmas”

8 p.m. Dec. 23: “3 Holiday Tails”