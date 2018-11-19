Hartland woman admits to child sexual abuse; two others face charges

A Hartland woman pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court Monday to taking part in the sexual abuse of a girl during a period of almost two years.

Melinda Rich, 56, of Carmen Road, admitted to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child in exchange for a promise from Judge Sara Sheldon that her sentence will be no more than 15 years in prison and 20 years of postrelease supervision. Sheldon ordered Rich held without bail to await sentencing Jan. 9.

Charges remain pending against Rich's daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Wood, 28, and Robert C. Wood II, 55, of Drum Road, Hartland.

The victim, a girl under age 11, was abused between June 2015 and March 2017, First Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma said.