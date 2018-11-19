GObike Buffalo receives more than 85 unclaimed bikes through NFTA

More than 85 unclaimed bicycles that were recently donated to GObike Buffalo are destined to be stripped down, rebuilt and recycled into the community, the local infrastructure improvement advocacy group announced.

The unclaimed bicycles were donated to GObike Buffalo by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority-Metro last week and will be used for GObike Buffalo's recycle-a-bicycle classes, an educational program for students. In addition to teaching students how to salvage and rebuild the used bicycles, GObike Buffalo teaches students how to travel around the area by using bike paths and other infrastructure dedicated to bicycle travel.

Justin Booth, executive director of GObike Buffalo, said the NFTA's donation will help his group fulfill its mission to get more people to travel and commute by bicycle.

Donated bicycles are those that have been left on bus bicycle racks and went unclaimed for at least 90 days. NFTA Metro began donating the bicycles to GObike Buffalo in 2017.