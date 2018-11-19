GIULIANO, Lucy Rita (Guarino)

GIULIANO - Lucy Rita (nee Guarino)

November 17, 2018, wife of the late Louis; dear mother of Vera Giuliano, her honorary daughters Robyn Krueger, Sharon Calabrese and Elaine Hertel; her beloved granddogs, Desi and Zoe. Family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucy's name may be made to Community Missions of Niagara Frontier, Inc., 1570 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14303. Lucy will be buried next to her husband Louis in New Rochelle, NY. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com