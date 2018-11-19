1. June 22, 2007 - Taken No. 1 overall at NHL Draft in Columbus by Chicago Blackhawks. The selection of Kane and James van Riemsdyk by Philadelphia marked the first time Americans went 1-2 in the draft.
2. October, 2007 - Posted first career point with assist in shootout win on Oct. 6 vs. Detroit and beat Dominik Hasek for shootout-winning goal; Scored first NHL goal Oct. 19 vs. Colorado in seventh NHL game.
3. Dec. 15, 2007 - Received pregame standing ovation and joined grandfather in ceremonial opening faceoff prior to first game in Buffalo against Sabres. Also scored Hawks' only goal 2:35 into game in 3-1 loss.
4. June 12, 2008 - Named winner of Calder Trophy as NHL's top rookie after leading all first-year players with 72 points (21 goals, 51 assists).
5. Feb. 28, 2010 - Assisted on both goals in Team USA's 3-2 overtime loss to Canada in gold medal game of Vancouver Olympics.
6. June 9, 2010 - Scored at 4:06 of overtime in Game 6 of Stanley Cup final in Philadelphia, giving Hawks 4-3 win and their first Cup title since 1961.
7. Aug. 13, 2010 - Brought Stanley Cup to Buffalo for the first time, visiting Niagara Falls and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center before getting marooned with trophy while atop a fire truck ladder in Niagara Square.
8. June 8, 2013 - Netted his second career playoff hat trick, including the series-clinching goal in double overtime, in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final vs. Los Angeles.
9. June 24, 2013 - Earned Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP as Hawks rally past Boston, 3-2, in Game 6 to win second Cup in four seasons.
10. Aug. 25, 2013 - Brings Stanley Cup back to Buffalo, visiting Niagara Falls Air Base, Imperial Pizza in South Buffalo and West Seneca Recreation Center.
11. June 15, 2015 - In Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final, scored insurance goal in third period of 2-0 win over Tampa Bay to give Hawks third Cup in five years and first home clincher since 1938. Goal was his 11th of the playoffs, his most in a single postseason.
12. Dec. 13, 2015 - Was held without a point in 4-0 win over Vancouver, ending franchise-record point streak at 26 games. Run included a career-long seven-game goal streak from Nov. 2-15, was longest in NHL since 30-gamer by Toronto's Mats Sundin in 1992-93 and the longest ever by an American.
13. April 9, 2016 - Closed 2015-16 season with 106 points (46-60), becoming the first U.S.-born player to capture the Art Ross Trophy as the NHLu2019s leading scorer.
14. June 22, 2016 - Won Hart Trophy as NHL's Most Valuable Player, becoming first Blackhawk to take the honor since Stan Mikita in 1968.
15. May 20, 2018 - Named MVP of World Championships in Copenhagen after leading Team USA to bronze medal with tournament-high 20 points.
