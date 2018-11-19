Former St. Bonaventure star Jaylen Adams rejoins Atlanta Hawks

Jaylen Adams, the former star guard for St. Bonaventure University, is returning to the NBA.

Adams has been transferred from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League to the Atlanta Hawks, the Hawks announced.

Adams, who has a two-way contract with the Hawks, started seven games for Erie and was averaging 18.4 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in more than 31 minutes per game with Erie.

The move comes after an explosive night Friday when Adams scored 44 points (two shy of the franchise record) and went 10-for-17 from three-point range (tying the franchise record with 10 threes in a game). The BayHawks overcame a 25-point deficit to win.

Adams saw limited action with the Hawks at the start of the season, totaling 13 minutes in four games.