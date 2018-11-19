DAMIAN, Eugene

DAMIAN - Eugene November 17, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Norma (nee Roth) Damian; dearest father of Susan (Ronald) Wargin, late Mark, late Diane (Donald) David; grandfather of Joseph, Richard (Michelle) Damian, Matthew Wargin, Jennifer (Michael) Everett, Carl (fiancee Serena O'Dierno), Christopher, Andrew and Adam David; great-grandfather to eleven; father-in-law to Christine; brother of the late Norman (late Arlene); survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rds.) Tuesday from 3-8 PM. Prayers Wednesday 9:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Swormville, NY at 10. Mr. Damian was a member of Local #41, Jurek Post, Past Commodore of TILC and World War II Navy Veteran.