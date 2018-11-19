Burglars strike elderly victim's house twice in one night

Burglars raided the home of an elderly Weston Avenue resident twice in about three hours early Sunday morning, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

An 83-year-old man told police a man and woman initially forced their way through a back door of the home on Weston, between 24th Street and Hyde Park Boulevard, around 1 a.m. The male burglar entered his bedroom and asked him "where the money was" and if he had a gun in the house, according to the report.

They came back again at about 4 a.m. The victim told police he lost his cellphone and his landline phone was not working, so the burglaries were not reported until a relative checked in on the man and then called police around noon.

The burglars took a 50-inch television and the man's pickup, according to the report.