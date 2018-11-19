Buffalo's Animal Shelter to serve pet-friendly Thanksgiving feast
Thanksgiving is not just for humans.
A three-course gourmet, pet-friendly meal prepared by Chef Malik Von Saint and sponsored primarily by the Buffalo Barkery will be served for "Thanksgiving at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter" for cats and dogs there beginning at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Mayor Byron W. Brown.
The shelter, at 380 North St., will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., as well, to process adoptions and accept wish list items, including:
- new or used towels
- blankets
- feline canned food only
- canine canned food only
- non-clumping cat litter
- heating pads/hot water bottles
- cat and dog shampoo
- wire crates, Vari Kennels, cat carriers new or used in good condition
- cat toys
- "Kong" brand dog toys
For more information, call 851-5694 or email kmccartney@city-buffalo.com.
