Buffalo woman OK after being shot in head by airsoft bullet

A Buffalo woman thought she had been hit by a rock while walking on the East Side early Saturday morning.

Later on, an airsoft bullet was removed from her head.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, the woman was walking west on French Street from Kehr Street at about 1:40 a.m. when she felt an object strike her in the back of the head. The woman went home and contacted police, believing the object to be a rock.

She complained of pain, bruising and swelling. Police said she eventually went to Erie County Medical Center, where the airsoft bullet was removed by medical personnel. She was treated and released.

Airsoft bullets are spherical projectiles used in the competitive shooting sport of airsoft, which is similar to paintball, with competitors wearing protective gear. Airsoft pellets are usually plastic and are typically around 6 millimeters (.24 inches) in diameter. They are sometimes referred to as BBs, but are larger than the 4.5-millimeter projectiles that BB guns fire.