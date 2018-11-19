Share this article

Pastor Eric Johns and his son, Alex, 12, left, set up sleeping gear on the porch in front of the Buffalo Dream Center on Lafayette Avenue as his daughter, Mikayla, 16, looks on, Friday, Nov. 27, 2015. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News file photo)

Buffalo pastor spends 20th year sleeping on the streets

Once a year, the Rev. Eric Johns spends a week sleeping outside and eating in soup kitchens.

For Johns, pastor of the Buffalo Dream Center, it's part of an effort at shining a light on life for the homeless and encouraging contributions to Boxes of Love, a charitable campaign that feeds 3,000 families during the holiday and provides gifts to the needy.

When Johns begins today – he will spend his first night under a bridge on Exchange Street – it will be his 20th year of living on the streets for a week. And this year, he will be joined by his two sons, 14 and 15, as well as his sons-in-law.

People who want to support Boxes of Love can call 854-1001 or go to buffalodreamcenter.org.

 

 

