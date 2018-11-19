Buffalo pastor spends 20th year sleeping on the streets

Once a year, the Rev. Eric Johns spends a week sleeping outside and eating in soup kitchens.

For Johns, pastor of the Buffalo Dream Center, it's part of an effort at shining a light on life for the homeless and encouraging contributions to Boxes of Love, a charitable campaign that feeds 3,000 families during the holiday and provides gifts to the needy.

When Johns begins today – he will spend his first night under a bridge on Exchange Street – it will be his 20th year of living on the streets for a week. And this year, he will be joined by his two sons, 14 and 15, as well as his sons-in-law.

People who want to support Boxes of Love can call 854-1001 or go to buffalodreamcenter.org.