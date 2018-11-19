Josh Allen appears on track to start Sunday against Jacksonville

Rookie Josh Allen is expected to return to the starting lineup this week when the Bills play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Era Field on Sunday.

Allen, out the past four games with a ligament injury in his right elbow, is practicing fully on Monday and is on track to start, said Bills coach Sean McDermott.

"I’m excited to see him back on the field, excited to see our team back on the field today," McDermott said.

"At this point we’re just going to continue to take it one day at a time though here," McDermott said. "We’ll see how he looks today. He’s had some good rehab sessions. Our medical staff . . . our strength and conditioning staff have done a phenomenal job."

While newly acquired veteran Matt Barkley played well in the Bills' rout of the New York Jets eight days ago, McDermott said Allen's standing with the team made the decision to play him when healthy clear-cut.

"You look at everything," McDermott said. "That’s part of my job, my responsibility to do that. Brandon (Beane) and I spoke about it. we certainly were impressed with the way Matt handled things. But at the end of the day, Josh is our starter and we’re excited to have him back."

Elsewhere on the injury front, backup quarterback Derek Anderson remains in concussion protocol as a result of a hit he took against New England on Oct. 29 and will not practice Monday. Tight end Charles Clay (hamstring) also remains out. Linebacker Matt Milano, who suffered a concussion against the Jets, remains in concussion protocol but will be limited in practice. Defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) will be limited.

McDermott also commented on the release of quarterback Nathan Peterman last week. Given Anderson remains out, that move was further indication the team is confident Allen will play this week.

"Tough decision," he said. "Nate did everything that was asked. He’s a class act through and through. I certainly appreciate all the effort he gave when he was here. Just to carry four quarterbacks is a little bit unique for any extended period of time. So getting Josh to the point where he is allowed us to make a move there."

In other news, the Bills filled out their 53-man roster by promoting linebacker Corey Thompson from the practice squad. Thompson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of LSU, where he played with Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

The Bills signed Richard Jarvis to the practice squad. Je was most recently a member of the Jaguars' practice squad. He began the season with the Atlanta Falcons and made their opening day roster. He made his NFL debut in Week 3.