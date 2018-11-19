[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills return from bye to prepare for Marrone's reeling Jaguars

The Bills get back to work today after their bye week. Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak with reporters at 10:20 a.m. and will likely provide an update on Josh Allen's injury status before the team returns to the practice field. Coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier will meet the media post-practice.

Down in Jacksonville, the Bills' next opponent has a day off. Former Bills coach Doug Marrone is facing questions about his job security after the Jaguars surrendered a 16-point lead in their sixth straight loss.

"Last season, this team went 10-6 in the regular season, beat the Bills in the wild-card round, reached the AFC Championship Game and nearly advanced to the Super Bowl," Jason Wolf writes from Jacksonville. "Now, with six games remaining, a stretch that begins with a visit to face the Bills next Sunday at New Era Field, Marrone might be coaching to keep his job."

Does Josh Allen have the 'it' factor? From Vic Carucci's mailbag: "I’ve watched enough of him through offseason and training-camp practices, preseason games and his regular-season appearances to see a decent sampling of that elevated level of skill and competitiveness that separate good quarterbacks from great ones. I’m not saying Allen is great; that must be consistently demonstrated for multiple seasons. What I am saying is I still believe that there is plenty there with which to work, physically and mentally."

That being said: Josh Allen needs to show meaningful progress over the final six games, Carucci writes in his Take Five column.

Around the AFC East: Carucci analyzes where each of the other three teams in the division are at coming out of the bye week and where they are headed. Is it wishful thinking that the Patriots' reign may be coming to an end?

Browns deny reported interest in Condoleeza Rice: Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey denied the team has discussed interviewing former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for the Browns’ head coaching job on Sunday. Rice also weighed in, posting on Facebook that she’s not ready to be a coach but adding that the NFL needs to work on developing a talent pool of women who could do the job.

Salary cap analysis: After breaking down the cap figures, Mark Gaughan determines that the Bills are getting what they paid for on offense.

ICYMI: The players had the week off, but the front office kept busy. The Bills released QB Nathan Peterman and WR Terrelle Pryor last week and signed WR Deonte Thompson; they have one open roster spot remaining.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.