WEGRZYN, Henry A.

WEGRZYN - Henry A. November 15, 2018, of Depew, at age 85. Beloved father of Dawn (David) Pastor; loving grandfather of Derek and Deanna Pastor; dear brother of Carol (Thomas) Geles; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Tuesday from 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10 AM, from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Main St. and Harris Hill Rd.). Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com